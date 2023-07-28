SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The clean up continues Friday across western Massachusetts after Thursday night’s detrimental storms.

Many of the residents on Treetop Avenue in Springfield are still shaken up by those storms. As you walk down the street you are met with with downed trees and wires.

“There’s trees down everywhere, tree limbs trees snapped In half. Right where we are standing in front of, there’s a tree on a car right here,” said Jerry Provost of Springfield.

One home in particular is blanketed with trees. The relentless storms frightened this family of four. They say that all they could hear was the thunder, gusty winds, and the sound of trees snapping around their home.”

“I was looking out this back window, like I said earlier, and I saw all these trees coming down and I was watching it from the front, and I just freaked out. It’s very traumatic to see all that. I didn’t know what was going to happen, if I was I was going to lose my life or what. We couldn’t see, the whole neighborhood was black so it was very, very scary,” said Ryan Karas of Springfield.

Paralyzed with fear, the family waited for the storms to settle only to realize a few hours later that it had destroyed everything around them.

Karas said that he and his family plan on having a tree company come by and remove the rest of the downed trees off their lawn and backyard. With more storms on the way this weekend, they hope that the city is able to temporarily house these families in the meantime and provide recovery efforts to help build their neighborhoods.