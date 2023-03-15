PLAINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s winter storm brought nearly three feet of snow to much of western Hampshire County.

Many people in Plainfield were still working on digging out their driveways throughout the day Wednesday.

On top of several outages, the amount of snow accumulation has made it difficult for first responders to respond to house calls and makes for an overall tougher snow-removal process. 22News spoke with the Plainfield Highway Superintendent and Emergency Manager Walter Jennings about the expected continued challenges to come this week.

“The town has declared a state of emergency so we will reach out to MEMA and work directly with them, and right now all of our main roads are essentially clear. But we have a lot of loader work to do of removing snowbanks, opening intersections, dry hydrants, town buildings, and a lot of residents can’t get out of their driveways. It’s really difficult up here.”

Though there were still residents without power late Wednesday morning, Jennings was was hopeful that by working with MEMA and Eversource it would be restored by day’s end.