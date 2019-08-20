Cleanup underway in Springfield’s Forest Park after Monday’s severe storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Much of the Forest Park neighborhood in Springfield saw trees snapped in half after severe storms hit the city Monday afternoon. 

Another downed tree on Warner Street fell on a car and blocked off the entire street. 22News saw crews all around the area working to clean up debris and trees downed by the powerful storm. 

We spoke with one woman who was upset that her tennis match was canceled due to Monday’s weather. 

“I came in from Warren, so nothing happened over there, so it was all nice and then all of a sudden it was canceled,” said Helena Paez. “And this then happened the trees down the courts are full of branches.” 

No word on how long it will take to clean up the debris and trees around the city. Eversource is reporting that all outages in the area should be fixed by 1:30 a.m.

