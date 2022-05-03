CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the rain we’ve been seeing and more rain on the way, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the drains near your home or on the roadways.

After the winter months drains near your home or in the roadways can easily get clogged or covered up by debris from snowplows such as sticks, rocks and other large items. It is a good idea to keep an eye on the drains and make sure they are clear for a few reasons.

One being that with a clogged drains, water has nowhere to go besides flooding the roads or getting into your home. With water on the roadways it can create slick conditions allowing cars to hydroplane and could cause damage to the undercarriage of your car.

Clearing the drains will allow for faster run off of the water and reduce the risks of flooding.