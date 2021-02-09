Clear snow off your car or you could be pulled over

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off your vehicle before hitting the roads or you will be fined.

In Massachusetts, officers can issue a $40 fine for impeded operation if a driver has obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include heavy sheets of snow or ice on a car’s roof.

Operating your vehicle in Connecticut while it is still covered in snow and ice could result in a $120 fine. Any snow left on top of vehicles could fly off and cause accidents for others.

Snow on your vehicle can block a driver’s vision and creates a safety hazard for others and yourself.

And please don’t pull the “I will clear just my half of the windshield or make a porthole to look out” thing… that still causes a hazard to yourself and others. It’s like driving with a front passenger seat crammed full of inflated balloons. Massachusetts State Police

Several scenarios that present hazards include snow left on top of a vehicle, snow left piled in the open bed of a truck, and sheets of ice can blow off into the line of sight of other motorists.

The Northampton Police Department is also warning drivers to clean the snow and ice off vehicle’s roof and windshield as it may prevent a hazard.