WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As cleanup from the area’s first significant snowfall continues, crews are preparing for another wave of inclement weather heading to western Massachusetts.

Local DPW crews have been working to clear roadways throughout the day but there is a need for homeowners, landlords and tenants to be mindful of clearing snow around their property. Places like storm drains and fire hydrants are of particular importance.

22News spoke with Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department about how failing to properly clear snow is a threat to public safety, “You want to watch those storm drains because if those get clogged up with any of these larger chunks of snow or anything like that, you’re going to get quite the buildup which can cause a few different problems, problems on the roadways and problems for your home. So it’s definitely a good idea to get those things cleared up.”

Snow clearing is being made all the more important by rainy weather heading to western Massachusetts Tuesday. Clogged or blocked storm drains can pose a flooding threat.

Rainfall amounts between two to three inches are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Along with the combination of snowmelt, the rainfall may result in a rapid rise of streams and rivers.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon for all of western Massachusetts.