Clear the snow off your car before getting on the road

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s both dangerous and illegal to drive with snow or ice on your car in Massachusetts.

You see them after every snowstorm, people who fail to clear the snow off their cars or trucks. Driving the roads and highways of western Massachusetts Monday, 22News saw multiple vehicles that still had chunks of snow stuck on their roof.

“If you are driving behind someone who has snow on their car the snow could it falls back and it hit your windshield, it blinds your view so that could cause an accident or even someone crossing the street you can hit somebody,” said Tiekean Kynard of Springfield.

In Massachusetts, there is no specific law that requires drivers to remove snow or ice from their vehicles, but police can pull you over and issue fines for impeded driving and driving with an unsecured load.

You can be fined up to $200 for driving with an unsecured load, and an additional $40 bucks for unsafe operation, if the snow is blocking your visibility. Tractor-trailer drivers are also responsible for clearing snow and ice chunks from their big rigs.

Unfortunately, many fail to do it, and the people driving behind them can get hurt, or worse.

James Jones, a New Jersy tractor-trailer driver told 22News, “Big chunks of debris comes off and causes a distraction to other drivers and a lot of times it hits you too. I mean we’re not immune to it either.”

You could face criminal charges if the snow or ice on your car causes an accident. You would also have to pay for any injury or damage it causes.