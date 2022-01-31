Clearing snow around fire hydrants can save firefighters time in emergencies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire departments and utility companies are asking for your help after this weekend’s snow storm so they can do their jobs faster.

Fire departments are requesting anyone with a fire hydrant on their property to clear the snow around it, leaving three feet of free space.

West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dickson told 22News, “Anyone that can help us, if its out in front of your house, try to take care of that for us. Our crews will go out and assist if they can but this time of year it gets pretty crazy with the snow.”

Also, make sure there’s a path from the hydrant to the street. Some fire departments use GPS to tell them where a hydrant may be in case it’s covered, but having them cleared already makes a huge difference. If you have an elderly or disabled neighbor, you can call the fire department and they’ll go and clear the hydrant for them.

In West Springfield, they have poles sticking out of the fire hydrants to show firefighters where its located in case its covered in snow but not all communities do, so they need your help.

“That fewer time it’s going to take to get our hydrants connected and trucks in service. So any time we have those cleared out for us, its only going to make out operations go a little bit more efficiently,” said Dickson.

Also, if you have an outdoor oil fill pipe or propane tank, you should make sure you clear a path for fuel delivery. If you don’t, shovel a path to your fill pipe, some heating oil companies will not fill your tank.

This is the busiest time of year for these companies and many scheduled appointments do not allow the time necessary for the company to clear a path for you.