Climate change bringing more days of heavy rain, flood risks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — We all know the saying; April showers bring May flowers, and while that weather pattern has stood the test of time, there are other seasonal patterns that are changing.

Since 1970, the number of days Springfield has been dealing with heavy, flood-inducing rainfall has increased. The more days we have heavy rain, the more we deal with flooding, which is one of the most life-threatening weather events.

The heavy rain days are increasing because climate change is raising our air temperature. And warmer air makes heavy rainfall events more common and more intense, according to studies by Climate Central.

For every 1-degree increase in air temperature, the atmosphere can hold 4-percent more water vapor and water vapor acts as fuel to rain and thunderstorms. This is why small increases in air temperature can have significant effects.

Since climate change isn’t slowing down anytime soon, the heavy rainfall effect is only expected to become more profound in the years and decades to come.