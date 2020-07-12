Climate change increasing frequency of extremely hot, humid days in New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s all in the data: heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather. And when combined with high humidity, the heat becomes even more dangerous.

Humid conditions make it harder for the sweat on your skin to evaporate, which is what drops your body temperature, and cools you off. And that’s what we’ve been dealing with recently in western Massachusetts — dew points hitting the 60s and 70s signaling lots of moisture in the air.

According to Climate Central, Columbia University research found climate change is increasing the number of extreme humid heat days.

In most regions, humid heat extremes have already doubled in frequency since 1980. Parts of New England have increased by 2.5 times. Remember, when it comes to climate, small changes in averages, lead to much more significant changes in weather extremes.

So if you’ve been living in New England for decades, you’ve probably noticed the number of extremely hot and humid days increase, overall.