Climate change leads to increase of warmer weather in October

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our stretch of unseasonably warm fall weather doesn’t seem to want to end.

It was a warm October across the United States and here in western Massachusetts. According to NOAA’s latest U.S. climate report the average October temperature across the United States was 57 degrees, 2.9 degrees above the 20th century average making it the 6th warmest October in 127 years.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, October 2021 ranked as the 4th warmest on record with the average temperatures 3 degrees above normal. Some people 22News talked to weren’t surprised by the latest climate report.

“Not really because the climate change is an on going issue so it has been happening for awhile and it has become mainstream now.” Rabin Adhikari of Springfield

Year to date, from January through October, the average temperature was 57 degrees, 2 degrees above the 20th century average. That makes it the ninth warmest such period on record.