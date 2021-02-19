Close call: Alert Pa. snowplow driver notices child playing beneath snow just in time

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The alertness of a Pennsylvania snowplow driver may have saved a young boy’s life. The driver was plowing a side street when he noticed a child hiding in a snow tunnel.

“Hey, buddy! Hey, buddy! You gotta crawl out of there,” said the plow driver.

The State College street was his next one to clear.

“When he went in slow with the truck, he would’ve originally, had he not seen the child, he would’ve just had the plow down and pushed up against that pile,” said Eric Brooks, acting public works director for the State College Borough.

Brooks gives kudos to the plow driver for being attentive as there’s a lot to keep track of when in the front seat.

“They actually have a monitor in there that they’re watching, and they have a wing plow off to the side. They have a main front plow; they have to watch out for pedestrians, vehicles,” said Brooks.

Between snow days and virtual learning, many children are at home during the winter weather. Clearing roads can take hours, and both parties must stay aware.

“There are so many positive benefits to being outside playing, but just be aware of your surroundings,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of the State College Borough.

Enjoying the snow is not discouraged, but people are advised to stick to backyards and parks and stay away from main roads, sidewalks, medians or pile-ups.

“Really this was like an eye opener for us,” said Brooks. “I’ve been doing this for going on 29 years and never have I ever experienced this.”

Brooks said the driver was able to speak with the child and his family and turn it into a learning moment for everyone involved.