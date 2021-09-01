Close eye on area rivers from remnants of Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to lead to some flooding across the area. We will have to keep a close eye on area rivers over the next couple of days.

There have been record rainfall across western Massachusetts this summer and more rain continues to fall. Fortunately there have been some dry weather in between the rainstorms and that has allowed area rivers to recede a bit. Right now flooding is not expected along the Connecticut River but the heavy rain could lead to flooding along some smaller rivers.

“Not the Connecticut River, we’re always a little concerned about the Westfield River because we have a couple streets that are really low on it that’s not protected by a levy system.” Trever Wood, Deputy Director of Operations at the West Springfield DPW

If you live near a smaller river or stream you may need to be ready to head to higher ground if flooding starts to occur. Some rivers that tend to flood when we get a lot of rain include the Westfield, Chicopee, Mill and Deerfield Rivers. We will also still have to keep a close eye on the Connecticut River if we end up with higher rainfall amounts.