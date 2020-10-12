Cloudy days are better for leaf peeping

(WWLP) – It’s a cloudy and rainy day here in western Massachusetts, but that’s not stopping leaf-peepers from checking out the views New England has to offer.

We are getting very close to peak here in western Massachusetts and leaf peeping is one of those activities you can do even if the weather isn’t great.

No matter where you go around the state, the bright colors of reds, yellows and oranges stand out. We are near peak locally, and with the current drought conditions, that’s making these colors really pop this year.