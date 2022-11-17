CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the first snowfall of the season across western Massachusetts earlier this week and it continues to feel like winter.

Temperatures this week have been running about 25 to 30 degrees cooler than they were last week. Last week temperatures were in the 60s and 70s. The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 50 degrees and the average low temperature is 31 degrees.

This week temperatures have been around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The reason for that is the jet stream, it’s moving way to the south allowing the cold air out of Canada to move in across most of the country.

That will be the case as we head into the weekend as well with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s.