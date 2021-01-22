Cold and windy conditions heading towards western Massachusetts this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another mild winter day but it will feel a lot more like winter as we head into the weekend.

We have had some mild temperatures this winter and this is usually the coldest time of the year but cold and windy conditions will be moving in this weekend.

We don’t expect record cold but with temperatures in the 20s along with winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph, it will make the wind chills feel like it’s in the single digits and even below zero at times especially in the Berkshires.

If you have any plans to be outside this weekend be sure to bundle up.