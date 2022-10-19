CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you have to scrape frost off your windshield Wednesday morning? It was a cold start with temperatures that dropped down into the 20s and 30s.

The conditions to have frost to form needed is clear skies, and light or calm winds. Air temperatures need to fall to the dew point and when temperatures are around or below freezing the dew that forms, freezes forming frost.

On average the first frost dates in western Massachusetts are between October 1st and 15th so it’s typical to have frost this time of year. Expect another frosty start on Thursday. If you have any sensitive plants or flowers, bring them inside or cover them with a sheet or blanket.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking milder temperatures for the end of the work week and the weekend with sunshine and temperatures getting up into the 60s.