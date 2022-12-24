CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the weather, colder temperatures, and wind that we are seeing, power outages occurred across the state.

Looking at a power outage map, the commonwealth is seeing just over 18,600 outages across the state. Over 800 residents were without power in Brimfield as of 4:30 on Friday, but by Saturday morning things are looking a lot better as that number is down to a little under 100 now.

Berkshire county has a little over 40 reported outages at the moment, and many towns in the Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties are seeing outages as well.

National Grid is doing the best it can to get the power back up across the state. They also said these estimations are constantly changing and areas’ power could be restored at any point.