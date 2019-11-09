Cold temperatures tie record lows Saturday morning

Weather News

Temperatures throughout western Massachusetts got down to the mid-teens Saturday morning making for an unusually chilly start to the weekend.

At Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee our morning low dropped to 15º, this tied the record low for this day set in 1992. Fun Fact: The number one song in 1992 was “I will always love you” by Whitney Houston!

To put these temperatures in perspective, typical low temperatures this time of year should be close to 34º in the lower Pioneer Valley.

Our next chances for record breaking low temperatures would be Wednesday morning and Thursday morning with more lows in the teens possible.

Thankfully temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be warmer as we approach 50º Sunday afternoon.

