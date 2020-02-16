Cold weather had many local residents bundling up this President’s Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were absolutely frigid Saturday across Western Massachusetts, with lows near zero, and highs in the upper 20s.

But frigid temperatures didn’t stop people like Megan Salvini from getting out and enjoying the long holiday weekend.

Salvini told 22News, “We went to Southwick for their winter carnival and just walking from the parking lot to inside of the building was cold, it was definitely very cold on exposed skin.”

Michael Salvini added that the cold weather was brutal and worth bundling up to keep warm.

“Oh it was, it was brutal. It was like uh, I didn’t like it at all. It was- you didn’t want to be outside for too long If you didn’t have to. You know, make sure you’ve got your hat and gloves,” said Salvini.

But we saw a big warm-up Sunday, back to the 40s.

And the temperature forecast for President’s Day this year will continue the milder trend, with highs predicted to hit near 40 once again. And it’s going to be bright and sunny, too.

Last year the weather story was very different on Presidents Day. Many people saw 2-4 inches of snow.

And since a lot of locals had the day off for work or school, local ski mountains were pretty busy.

Otherwise, President’s Day in western Massachusetts have been quiet in the past few years. In 2015, we were dry.

In 2016, we dealt with light snow and sleet, but no significant accumulations. In 2017, we were once again dry in Chicopee, and in 2018 there was some light rain.