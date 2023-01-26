CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While some areas picked up snow, it was mainly rain in the Springfield area from the latest winter storm.

The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee for this time of year is 34 degrees and the average low temperature is 16 degrees. Temperatures have been above average and that’s why when the storms come in, many times they change over to rain.

A look at the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook is calling for colder-than-average temperatures over most of the country and in the Northeast. The 8-14 day outlook is also calling for more precipitation.

Out over the Pacific Northwest and here in the Northeast, up along the eastern seaboard it’s calling for it to be wetter than average. That could mean more in the way of snow for the start of February.