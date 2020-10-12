Columbus Day forecast

(WWLP) – Columbus Day is looking cool but mainly dry with high temperatures only in the mid-50s.

Rain from what was Hurricane Delta is nearby but plenty of dry air over New England will prevent most of it from reaching us today. We’ve still got the chance for just an isolated shower or sprinkle but the day will be mostly dry, gray, and cool.

Late tonight, the rain finally arrives giving way to a rainy Tuesday. Rainfall will be heaviest in the morning through the early afternoon before gradually tapering off by the early evening.

High temperatures Tuesday will push to nearly 60. Rainfall amounts by the time the rain is done should range from half an inch to one-inch making for a decent soaking.