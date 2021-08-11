Combination of heat and humidity can make it feel unbearable outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The combination of heat and humidity on Wednesday has made it almost unbearable outside, and Thursday even hotter and more humid weather is expected.

The National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday. On top of that, Massachusetts DEP has issued an air quality alert for parts of our area until 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Ed Coletta, spokesman of Massachusetts DEP said, “We have an air quality system so that ii gets into the unhealthy air level for some groups, sensitive groups or even just the general population. It’s a warning for folks about this coming and what to do.”

This is for the ground ozone levels being too high and affecting sensitive groups. Remember to limit your time outside if you are within one of those sensitive groups.

Our bodies can cool ourselves down through a process called evaporative cooling. When there is too much water vapor or humidity in the atmosphere, our bodies can’t cool ourselves down through this process. Along with a high amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, some people have a harder time cooling due to certain medical conditions or just their age.

“Heart, pulmonary or lung problems and people who are pregnant dissipating that heat gets a little different, and it also can be dependent upon your age. The young and the old don’t always have good ways of dissipating the heat,” Gerald Beltran, Chief of Division of Prehospital and Medicine at Baystate Medical Center, stated.

During this time of high heat it is so important to remember to stay hydrated, limit your time outside, take frequent breaks, and wear lose-fitting, light-colored clothing.