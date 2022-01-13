Conditions are looking pretty good at many local ski areas

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – A wet and mild start to winter caused a slow start to the the ski season. The Otis Ridge Ski Area even had to delay their opening, but right now things have really picked up.

“The weather’s been good, we’re getting snow making temperatures, people are coming out skiing so winter is here,” said Eric Vanoostveen, the General Manager of Otis Ridge Ski Area.

“Oh it’s beautiful, almost all the trails are open and the snow is really good especially today. A little overcast staying nice and crisp,” said Timothy Knotts of Windsor, Connecticut.

Of course many are looking forward to the long Martin Luther King Junior holiday weekend to hit the slopes.

“This is the big ski weekend for the winter for us. Ski school is almost sold out we’re planning on having a great weekend,” said Eric Vanoostveen.

It was pretty busy Thursday with parents and kids participating in the home school ski program.

Right now Otis Ridge is 85 percent open but they expect to be at 100 percent this weekend.