Conditions improving but brush fire dangers remain high

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our stretch of dry weather continues and the brush fire danger remains elevated.

It is still dry but some of the other conditions that cause brush fires to spread have improved. We enjoyed some sunny and warm spring weather Wednesday and while the threat for brush fires continues to be on the higher side, conditions are improving. The winds that help brush fires spread rapidly have been a lot lighter recently, the relative humidity has been higher and there is more vegetation.

“Having the foliage definitely helps prevent any type of fire scenarios. It has been dry, you need to be cognizant of what you’re doing out there,” said Bill Golaski, General Manager of G&H Landscaping.

The open burning season continues until May 1st. If you plan to burn, you must get a permit from your local fire department and a number of western Massachusetts cities and towns do not allow open burning.

Rain will help out a lot with the brush fire danger, which we are expected to see over the next few days. Some towns in the northwestern part of Massachusetts may even see some snow.