Connecticut dealing with heavy snow, expect difficult commute

CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – A major snowstorm is impacting much of the northeastern United States, including Connecticut, where heavy snow fell overnight and is expected to continue into the morning.

Snow began falling in northern Connecticut at around 7:00 P.M., just a little bit sooner than the flakes started flying in western Massachusetts. The snow took on an icier quality in parts of greater Hartford overnight, but switched to a lighter, fluffier snow by the morning.

If your morning commute takes you to Connecticut, you can expect slow travel, with the worst of the snow continuing until about 7:00 A.M., though the snowfall won’t wrap-up completely until later.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon says you can expect improvements for the evening commute. Find out what to expect and when throughout the day with the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.