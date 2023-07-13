NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – River levels are starting to return to normal Thursday morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting they will continue to recede into the afternoon.

22News was at the Oxbow as the Connecticut River flooded the marina submerging docks, stairways, launches, and roads. Now after a few dry days in Northampton water levels are dropping.

Before all that rain that flooded waterways all over the region this week, the Connecticut River was running at just under 104 feet. By Tuesday afternoon levels crested at 115 feet, officially moderate flood stage. It was the first time that this river reached that stage since October 2005.

The most recent reading Thursday today is from 3 a.m. at 113 feet and the NWS forecasts it will continue to drop slowly over the next few days. But the river is far from slow, it is still at a minor flood stage right now and according to that forecast will not fall below action level through at least Sunday morning.

It’s a welcome sight for homeowners along the river up and down the Pioneer Valley and state officials are ready to begin recovery. But that doesn’t mean it’s back to normal. That means recreation on the river Thursday is still discouraged.

Water is moving faster than usual and remains almost 10 feet above normal levels. Currents will work differently than you are used to and obstacles that are typically visible will be obscured. You’re also likely to encounter debris making its way down the river which poses dangers to boaters and swimmers.

Flood water is pretty gross, you don’t know what bacteria or solid waste it picked up along the way and then there’s that typical untreated water discharge during rain events. The region’s smaller waterways like the Mill and Westfield rivers have returned to normal levels Thursday morning but those same sanitary concerns still apply. It is best to put off any water recreation until at least the weekend.