Connecticut River ice fishing at Oxbow Marina in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After a mild start to winter, we’ve had some very cold temperatures recently and that has caused ice to form on area rivers and ponds.

There have been some really cold days but the problem is there has been some warm days too. This is typically the time of year we get some of the coldest temperatures including readings down below zero over the weekend. That has allowed ice to form on area rivers and ponds.

Ice has even formed on the Connecticut River in Springfield. 22News flew SkyView22 over the Oxbow Marina in Northampton where it is frozen over. 22News did spot some people out on it, but before you go out on the ice it’s important to know just how thick it is.

Always keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick. Currents on rivers and streams can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable. Because of these factors ice can never be considered completely safe.

Temperatures warmed up into the 40s Wednesday but some much colder air will return for the end of the week.