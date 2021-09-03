Connecticut River in Springfield impacted by rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A day after western Massachusetts was drenched by the rain from what was once Hurricane Ida, 22News takes a look at how high the Connecticut River is running.

The river is running high but the flooding threat remains low. The sun was shining and there was a touch of fall in the air Friday with temperatures in the lower 70s and low levels of humidity. While it was a nice day, area rivers and streams are running pretty high after the all the rain we got from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

22News flew SkyView22 over the Connecticut River in Springfield to see just what impact all the rain has had. While the river is running high it is staying within its banks. The water is very brown and there is a lot of debris in it. Also the current is very strong so you should stay away from the river until the water levels come down and the current becomes weaker.

As long as we don’t see anymore heavy rain for awhile the river levels will continue to come down.