Consequences of not shoveling your sidewalks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — As snow and ice continue to build up on roads and walkways, homeowners should be mindful of the consequences of not clearing sidewalks.

Massachusetts doesn’t have a specific law that requires residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice. The state instead lets communities decide how they want to enforce it.

Cities and towns can pass snow removal ordinances, to make sure property owners clear their sidewalks.

Chicopee and Springfield residents are required to clear their sidewalks 24 hours after the end of a snowstorm. You can be fined $50 for failing to keep your sidewalk cleared, and it doesn’t matter how much snow is on it.

“You need to keep up with it that’s what I’m doing now and putting sand down and salt, that’s what we do,” Springfield resident Finn Scott said. “We do it for myself and for my neighbors, so nobody slips.”

You could also be held liable if someone falls and seriously injures themselves on your sidewalk.

Springfield police enforce the city’s ordinance and want residents to call them if there’s a sidewalk that’s not cleared after a snowstorm.