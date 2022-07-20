CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are in the midst of what is predicted to be the longest stretch of hot weather we have had so far this year, and extreme hot temperatures can end up being costly for families trying to keep their homes cool.
There are, however, ways to try and conserve energy in your home, while still maintaining a cool temperature.
- When running your air conditioner, be sure all your windows and doors are tightly shut
- If you have a window AC unit and only need to cool down one room, make sure that room is closed-off to other parts of the home.
- Make sure the filter on your air conditioner is clean, to ensure it’s running efficiently. A clogged AC unit filter can increase energy use by 5-15%.
- If you’re out running errands and spending time outside, move your thermostat up a few degrees.
- Unplug electrical appliances you aren’t using, such as chargers, power strips, and small appliances.
- Limit the amount of times you open and close your refrigerator and freezer
- Filling unused refrigerator space with jugs of water can help a unit run more efficiently
- Avoid running your dryer, using your stove, or running your dishwasher, if you can, because these appliances can heat up your home.