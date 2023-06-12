CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts continues to see the chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the week.

The big story for the week will be the chance for pop-up showers or storms almost every day.

The main reason we are seeing such a weird weather pattern here in the Pioneer Valley is because of the position of our low-level jet stream and a closed upper-level low to our northwest.

With the position of the jet stream and our area of low pressure, we will have lots of moisture in the atmosphere allowing these showers and storms to pop up in any location. While we are not looking at any widespread rain, these will be hit-or-miss showers and storms so just be prepared and download the free 22News Mobile App.

