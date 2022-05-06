CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some warm and sunny weather Thursday, there are more clouds and cooler temperatures for Friday.

Temperatures got up into the 70s in some spots Thursday but it is cooler Friday. The average high temperature in western Massachusetts for this time of year is 69 degrees and our average low temperatures is 44 degrees.

This weekend, the 22News Storm Team is tracking some cooler air with highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. But the warm air is not that far away and that’s going to get here over the next 8 to 14 days.

Warm air will move into the eastern part of the country with temperatures getting up into the 70s to around 80 degrees over the next week or two. It looks like drier weather over the next 8 to 14 days as well.