CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially the month of May when the weather starts to get a lot warmer, but can also be a little chilly at times.

The average high temperature for the month is 73 degrees and average low temperature is 49 degrees. May is a very good month to start doing yard work or planting your garden because it is one of the wettest months of the year.

On average we see just below four inches of rain, 3.8″ to be exact. May is also know for its extremes, our record high temperature for May is 101 degrees set back on May 23, 1964 and record low of 25 degrees set back on May 1, 2008.

While it is our wettest month rain wise we can also see snow in May. Our average snowfall is one tenth of an inch and as we look ahead, no snow to worry about but we do have lots of rain.