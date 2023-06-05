CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains why the temperatures this past weekend were only in the 60s and what the jet stream is bringing this week.

Monday will be a partly cloudy day with the chance for a spot shower during the afternoon with temperatures around 70 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a continued chance for a shower with lows around 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The 22News Storm will continue to track the chances for showers this week.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News