Cool off at the spray park in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The thermometer may reach over 90 degrees today, but it’s likely to feel much hotter outside over the next few days.

A great place to be on a day like today is a splash pad! The splash pad at School Street Park in Agawam are kids playing in the water, trying to stay cool as the extreme heat moves in.

The School Street Spray Park at 418 Corey Street is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Labor Day.

While they may be playing in the water, actually drinking water is very important. Even if you aren’t thirsty, you should be drinking water continuously throughout the day to avoid getting sick with a heat-related illness.

Also, if possible, you should avoid strenuous work or activity outside, or inside of places without air conditioning.

Taking breaks in the shade, or spending just a few hours in AC can make a big difference.

According to the CDC, inside with the air conditioning running is the best and safest place to be during extreme heat. But if you don’t have AC, or if you need a place to stay cool, cooling centers are open all across western Massachusetts right now.

