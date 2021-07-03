Cool, wet weather this Independence Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather on this 4th of July holiday weekend is not as ideal as some people had hoped for.

The record high temperature was 97 which was set back in 1949 and tied again in 2002. The record low temperature is 44 degrees which was set back in 1971, and lastly, the record rainfall amount for July 4th is 1.09” of rain.

Now the average high temperature is 83 degrees, which means that Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday July 4th will both be below average, temperature wise.

But what is causing all of this cooler and wet weather?

A low pressure system is sitting right off the coast of the northeast. This is ushering in cooler air from the north because the winds around a low pressure system move counter clockwise. Within low pressure systems, often lousy weather is associated with it, like rain.

This low pressure system is expected to move off the coast and further away as we head into the work week, which will allow for warmer temperatures to move into the region.

The forecast is always being updated by the meteorologists on 22News and you can always check out the forecast discussion on wwlp.com.