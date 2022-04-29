CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a cool and windy last week of April.

The strong gusty winds will continue Friday and the reason for that is this strong area of low pressure off the coast to our north and east that continues to sit and spin. There is also a high-pressure system to our west and in between, strong gusty winds and cool temperatures.

Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds could gust up over 30 mph at times and there will continue to be an elevated threat for brush fires that could spread quickly. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night and it will be another chilly night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

As we head into the weekend the low-pressure system will finally move away and winds will get lighter. A look at the wind gust forecast for Saturday afternoon shows it will continue to be breezy but not as windy as it has been. Saturday will be mostly sunny and temperatures will make it up into the lower 60s.

The good news is as we head into the second half of the weekend the winds get even lighter. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies, much lighter winds and temperatures getting up into the upper 60s.