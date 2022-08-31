CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a pretty warm and humid end to August but that will be changing as we head into the start of September.

There have been some pretty warm temperatures over the last couple of days with highs in the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 79 degrees and our average low temperature is 57 degrees.

Cooler air is moving in, and the heat is staying off to the west but the jet stream is dipping down to the south and that is allowing the cooler, drier air to move down out of Canada and that is going to be the case over the next couple of days.

Temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and dew points will be in the 50s. The humidity levels will be nice and low through Friday but then they start to creep back up as we head into the Labor Day weekend.