Cooler temperatures follows round of thunderstorms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures have been hot the last several days, and Wednesday is a hot and humid day across the region, feeling muggy.

The hot and humid weather comes to an end Wednesday night after a round of showers move in. The cold front will quickly approach the region that will mix cold air with a warm and moist air mass that is already in place.

The cold front will make for an unstable atmosphere, which will create thunderstorms to help and stabilize it. Once the atmosphere is stabilized, the cold front will move through, leaving the Pioneer Valley with cool temperatures.

7 Day Forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms begin at 3 p.m., strong to severe storms happen throughout the evening hours, after 4 p.m. Be ready for damaging wind, heavy downpours, small hail, and lightning.