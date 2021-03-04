Cooler temperatures moving towards western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It felt more like March Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 40s but 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with how temperatures are going to be running below average over the next several days.

After a stretch of fairly mild temperatures, some cooler temperatures are moving in. The reason for that is the jet stream. The jet stream is dipping down to the south over the northeastern part of the country and it goes to the north out over the west. That’s where the warm air will be.

The jet stream sinks farther to the south allowing colder air to move into the northeast and even the southeast. That warm air will eventually get here but it will take until next week.

A look at the temperature track over the next 3 days, our average high temperature is 41 degrees and we are going to continue to see temperatures in the lower 30s right through the weekend.