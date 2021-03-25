Cooler temperatures return this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve enjoyed some mild spring weather this week and it really warmed up Thursday.

We are dealing with a spring warm up. The reason for that is a warm front that moved through Thursday morning has allowed warm air to move up from the south.

However, we are watching a cold front off to our west that will be moving our way. Ahead of the front, it will continue to be warm but the cold front will move through Friday bringing in cooler air and the chance for some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Here is a look at the temperature track over the next 7 days:

Our average high temperature is 50 degrees. We’ll be up near 70 Friday and then we’ll cool down for the weekend.

On Saturday, we’ll be in the upper 50s and then Sunday we’ll be down around 50. We are also tracking some wet weather as well.