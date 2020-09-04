Cooler temps, low humidity expected this Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer.

The good news is that we’re tracking lots of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity over the long holiday weekend. A cold front moved through Friday and that will bring cooler and drier air into New England for most of Labor Day weekend.

The humidity forecast shows dew points really drop off Saturday getting down into the lower 40s, they’ll be back up into the 50s on Sunday which is still very comfortable and the humidity does start to go back on Labor Day and as we head through next week.