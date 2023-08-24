CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been nice late summer weather this week with comfortable temperatures and quite a bit of sunshine.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 81° and the average low temperature is 58°.

A look at the 6 to 10-day temperature outlook for the end of August and the start of September shows warmer-than-normal temperatures over the south and the west however, over the Northeast, it’s calling for cooler-than-average temperatures for us here in New England as we head into the start of September.

7 Day Forecast

As far as precipitation goes, it’s calling for dry conditions over the middle of the country and wetter-than-normal conditions over the western part of the country, up the eastern seaboard, and here in New England.

When is the first day of fall 2023?

The first day of fall is Saturday, September 23rd, also known as the autumn equinox.