CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mild fall weather this week is going to be changing into cooler temperatures next week.

There were mild temperatures this week with highs in the 60s and 70s. The average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 64 degrees and the average low temperature is 43 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a cool-down heading into next week. It will be mild this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s but that will be changing. The jet stream will be sliding to the south next week and that will allow cool air to move down out of Canada.

The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook shows warm weather out over the west but cool over the eastern half of the county. It will even be cold over the southeast and in New England, it will be cooler than normal.