Cooler weather expected next week in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been enjoying some warm spring weather this week. However, the 22News Storm Team says that’s all about to change.

We’ve been enjoying warmer than average temperatures this week and the reason for that is the jet stream. It is well to the north over the eastern part of the country. It dips down to the south over the western part of the country and that is where the cooler air is.

As we head into the weekend the cooler air is going to move our way. It will still be warm Saturday, but it will get cooler Sunday and Monday as the jet stream dips to our south. It will also bring some rain.

Here is a look at the car wash forecast. Saturday looks to be the best day to wash the car but not so much Sunday and Monday with the chance for rain.

