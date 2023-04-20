CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week temperatures were in the 80s and 90s and after some cooler weather this week it has warmed up a bit.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 63 degrees and the average low temperature is 38 degrees. It was pretty close to average Thursday and we’re looking at some above-average temperatures heading into the end of the work week.

The 8 to 14-day temperature outlook however is showing a different story. Pretty much two-thirds of the country is expected to have cooler-than-average temperatures into the end of April and the beginning of May and that includes here in the Northeast.

As far as precipitation goes, it is expected to be wetter than average conditions along the eastern seaboard and here in New England as well.