Cooler weather won’t stick around the rest of August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — There was a sign of fall this weekend in western Massachusetts: cloudy skies and noticeably cooler temperatures.

If you’re an autumn lover, we’re not quite yet there as temperatures are expected to warm back up the last few weeks of the month. The National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration shows an increased chance of above-normal temperatures in their 6- to 10-day outlook, and their 8- to14-day outlook.

Average highs for the rest of the month are in the low 80s, and eventually in the upper 70s. And this year, we are looking at the upper 70s some days, but low to mid 80s the other days. So slightly above average temperatures for the rest of the month.