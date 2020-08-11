Cooling center in Northampton open Tuesday and Wednesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the high temperatures in western Massachusetts, a cooling center will be open at the Northampton Senior Center Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Office of Mayor David J. Narkewicz, the cooling center is open to all members of the public until from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central/eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The combination of temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

Northampton is following CDC guidance for operating a cooling center during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep all residents and staff safe.

Visitors must wear masks to enter, must sign a COVID-19 health screening form, and provide contact information. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for those that need them.

Visitors will be socially distanced from each other once inside and the Senior Center will be disinfected carefully by staff throughout the day and overnight.

If you cannot make it to a cooling center and don’t have air conditioning, the city recommends staying on the lowest floor of your home and out of the sun, stay hydrated, wear light loose fitting clothing, and use fans if you have them. Also remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors who don’t have AC.

For additional information on the Cooling Center, or if you need assistance due to the heat, please contact Northampton Public Safety at 413-587-1100.