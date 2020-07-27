Cooling center open in Northampton to help residents during record-breaking heat

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the high temperatures in western Massachusetts Monday, a cooling center will be open at the Northampton Senior Center starting at noon.

According to the Office of Mayor David J. Narkewicz, the cooling center is open to all members of the public until 4:30 p.m.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to the potentially dangerous combination of high heat and humidity Monday. Heat indices will reach the low 100s.

This will mark our third heat wave of the summer with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and they are expected to do so again Monday.

Northampton is following CDC guidance for operating a cooling center during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep all residents and staff safe.

Visitors must wear masks to enter, must sign a COVID-19 health screening form, and provide contact information. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for those that need them.

Visitors will be socially distanced from each other once inside and the Senior Center will be disinfected carefully by staff throughout the day and overnight.

If you cannot make it to a cooling center and don’t have air conditioning, the city recommends staying on the lowest floor of your home and out of the sun, stay hydrated, wear light loose fitting clothing, and use fans if you have them. Also remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors who don’t have AC.

For additional information on the Cooling Center, or if you need assistance due to the heat, please contact Northampton Public Safety at 413-587-1100